This powerhouse of talent, Kirti Kulhari is back to doing what she does the best - slay on screen with her brilliant portrayals and dazzle off-screen with her style shenanigans. She is in the sequel of Criminal Justice. Promoting the series, Kirti draped an Atelier Pranay Baidya Maheshwari saree. She was styled by Pranay Jaitley and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When. Kirti charmed her way into our hearts with Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). She also garnered accolades as Anjana Menon in the Emmy nominated Amazon Prime Original Four More Shots Please! On the fashion front, Kirti channels a chic style play that's in sync with contemporary and traditionalist sensibilities in equal measures oozing understated elegance. A flawless beauty game and a textured wavy short hairstyle accompanies.

Criminal Justice, a crime thriller web series is based on Criminal Justice by Peter Moffat, adapted for India by Shridhar Raghavan streaming on Hotstar, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles. Here's a closer look at Kirti's style. Kirti Kulhari Repurposed Her Vedika M Sassy Style Mission Mangal Promotional Look for Downtown Mirror Magazine!

Kirti Kulhari - Six Yards of Elegance

It was an Atelier Pranay Baidya mint green, pure zari, metallic stripe Maheshwari saree finished out with gold zari crochet lace work. A chevron printed sleeveless blouse, wavy hair and nude glam completed her look. Kirti Kulhari Is Giving a Blue Cotton Saree a Humble Spin With a Black Blouse!

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller.

