She made her way into the heart with Pink (2016), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Mission Mangal (2019). As humble as these innings may have been, her role as Anjana Menon in Amazon Prime Original Four More Shots Please! was what catapulted her to fame. The recent Emmy nominations for this web-series was an added cherry to the cake. In addition to these fine acting chops, Kirti regales with a chic style play. Contemporary and traditionalist sensibilities in equal measures are how she keeps the mood going on. A recent style is a perfect example of this perpetual versatile understated elegance that Kirti carries about her all the time. A blue cotton saree teamed with a cropped, loose black blouse was how she decided to woo us. A natural glam completed her look.

Showing us just how a simple six-yard can redefine the simplicity, here's a closer look at Kirti's saree style. Kirti Kulhari Describes Her Happy Mood With These Boomerang Videos on Finally Resuming Shoot.

Kirti Kulhari - Saree Chic

A blue cotton saree with an embroidered black blouse featuring voluminous sleeves was paired off with juttis, natural glam and wavy hair. Kirti Kulhari Indulges In Some Self Love, Flaunts A Perfect Stay-At-Home White Shirt, Ripped Denim Vibe!

Kirti Kulhari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kirti will be seen as the British cop, Aaliya Shergill in the Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train, a mystery thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film features Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).