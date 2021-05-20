Everyone is eager to find affordable fashion and there are some homegrown brands that are focussing on making stylish designs affordable to their clients. Recently TV beauty, Krystle D'Souza stepped out wearing a stunning white cotton midi dress for one of her outings and we were certainly delighted by her choice. A rather simple design that looked radiant nonetheless, it compelled us to check for its availability online. The outfit belonged to the house of Aachho, a Jaipur based brand that's known for its amazing ethnic creations. Karan Tacker On His Current Equation With Ex-Flame Krystle D’Souza, Says ‘We’re Not in Touch With Each Other.

Krystle's handpainted dress is right at the top of their website and it's priced at Rs 3,499! So for those who were looking for stylish ethnic dresses to flaunt during their next outing, you can think about investing some money in such dainty designs that look flawless and charming at the same time. The fabric is apt for the Indian weather and the design is evergreen, thus making it a vital investment for your wardrobe.

Krystle had paired her outfit with a choker necklace and extremely minimal makeup with nude lips and contoured cheeks. We loved the way she carried her attire and there's simply nothing to dislike about it. Coming to her professional front, the actress had marked her OTT debut with ZEE5's Fittrat and will be next seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

