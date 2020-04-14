Karan Tacker On His Current Equation With Ex-Flame Krystle D’Souza, Says ‘We’re Not in Touch With Each Other’

Karan Tacker, Krystle D’Souza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nothing is permanent in the world of glitz and glam, not even relationships. Talking on the same lines, it was TV hunk Karan Tacker and actress Krystle D’Souza who had grabbed the spotlight for their sizzling chemistry on Star TV's popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai (2011). The two who met on the sets of the same daily soap started dating each other. However, after a short while, the news of the two parting ways made it to the web. The reason for their breakup was not clear, but there was sure some trouble in their paradise back then. Now in an interview with Times of India, Karan Tacker revealed his current equation with his ex-girlfriend, Krystle D’Souza and more. Karan Tacker on His Web Debut - 'Nothing That Came My Way Left Me Charged Until Special Ops'.

When the star was asked if he is in touch with Krystle. He replied, “No, we're not in touch with each other. Krystle and I never said that we separated because of personal differences. However, I wouldn’t get into further details on this.” Further, when the lad was quizzed if a good script comes on the way and the two needs to work together, what will be his take? To which his answer was all professional. “I don't really look at who's working with me for the project. As I said, I look into a script. If the script appeals to me, everybody else comes with the project. I don't really have a problem," he added. Karan Tacker Shares a Before and After Picture of His Physical Transformation and We Are ABS-olutely Stunned – View Pics.

Meanwhile, rumour also has it that Karan is currently seeing actress Shrey Chaudhry. Well, quashing the report, he said, “No, I am not dating.” While he chose to deny that he’s in a relationship, Karan also said that he’s a private person and doesn’t really let his personal life come out in public. Maybe that’s a hint to all of us! Whether Karan Tacker is single or no, only time will tell us! Stay tuned!