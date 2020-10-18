Call it an extraordinary statement, but fashion plays quite an important factor in an actor's life. While he/she might be recognised for his looks and ofcourse acting, on the other hand, it's the style shenanigans which becomes the major highlight of his personality. Case in point: Kunal Kapoor. The tall and handsome Bollywood star is a sure cut crush of many girls out there, however, for us, it is Kunal's dressing sense which sets him apart from the rest. Not only this Kapoor looks more fit and fab now, but he has also evolved quite a lot in the style department. Kunal Kapoor Is Raising Funds for Mumbai's Dabbawalas During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Kunal celebrates his birthday on October 18, 2020, and on this occasion we thought of taking you on a style ride, courtesy his Instagram account. With 213k followers on IG, the good-looking lad's style is a mixture of everything. What we want to say here is that his fashion is smart, quirky, in-trend and so millennial-ish. So, without further ado, let us get started. Kunal Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Instagram Pictures of the Dear Zindagi Star That Will Make You Drool Over Him.

First Things First, Here's A Look At Kunal's Suave Scottish Style!

Christmas 2020 Is Coming Soon... And This Red HOT Fashion Needs To Be Bookmarked By All Men Out There!

Who Said Velvet Is Just For Girls Ha!!

Kunal In A Turtle-Neck Tee Looks SEXY AF!

Colour Has No Gender And A Pink Suit Proves The Same!

Here's A Glimpse Of Kapoor's Athleisure Style... WOW!

Last But Not The Least, That Brown Bomber Jacket Plus The Hair Bun Is Pure Love!

Well, fashion is personal and we love Kunal's wardrobe. Each piece in his closet is wearable and that's the key highlight of his style. FYI, Kunal celebrates his 43rd birthday today and must say he still looks in his twenties. Definitely ageing like a fine wine. Stay tuned!

