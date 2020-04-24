Kunal Kapoor Is Raising Funds for Mumbai's Dabbawalas During COVID-19 Lockdown

Kunal Kapoor Helps Dabbawala (Photo Credits: File Image)

In this time of a global crisis, we all need to stand for each other. And we need to stand for the people who have been so helpful for us for the past 130 years - the dabbawalas of Mumbai. The dabbawalas, for their impeccable lunch delivery system, have been studied at Harvard's Business School as the subject: Mumbai's Models of Service Excellence. Today, the dabbawalas are suffering financially during the COVID-19 lockdown. Funds are low and they need our help. So, actor Kunal Kapoor has come forward to do his bit. He started a fundraiser with Chandreyi Jhunjhunwala and helped the community. Here's How Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri's Four-Storey Office Building Has Been Transformed Into A Quarantine Facility To Fight COVID-19 (Watch Video).

Kunal took to his Twitter handle and shared the link to a fundraiser that aims to help the dabbawalas. The actor wrote, "The Dabbawalas have been the lifeline of this city. Now they need your help. #jhunns1foundation has stepped up to make sure that each and every one of them get ration and essentials" The tweet also has a thankful video from one delivery man. The Office Cast Offers Virtual Coffee Dates for Fans Who Donate For Their COVID-19 Charity.

The Dabawalas have been the lifeline of this city. Now they need your help. #jhunns1foundation has stepped up to make sure that each and every one of them get ration and essentials You can help them :https://t.co/HU5JYvp08F pic.twitter.com/ZOXJQkJvKS — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) April 24, 2020

In an interview with Times of India, Kunal, who is the co-founder of the fundraiser has said, "...It's ironic that the people that make sure we get our food on time, need our help to keep their kitchens running. After speaking to the foundation and a few dabbawalas, we realised that they needed urgent help. Hence, we have backed this campaign to make sure that the dabbawalas and their families get the ration and the essentials they need."

There are approximately 5000 dabbawalas in Mumbai, delivering lunchboxes to 130,000 people throughout Mumbai. The mistakes are extremely rare, despite the huge number of transaction in the world 4th most populated city.