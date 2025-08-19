Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana continues to make headlines, not just for its star-studded cast but also for its grand creative choices. With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravan and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film already boasts some of the biggest names in the industry. Supporting them are Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Kunal Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi among others. ‘Ramayana’: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Film Set to Take Over New York’s Times Square.

Amitabh Bachchan May Also Narrate ‘Ramayana’

Now, the makers are reportedly considering megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a special role beyond what’s already confirmed. The legendary actor has lent his voice to the character of Jatayu, the brave vulture who sacrifices himself while trying to save Sita from Ravan. According to reports, he may also become the film’s sutradhar (narrator). An insider close to the project revealed, “We’re exploring the idea of having Bachchan as the sutradhar. His voice adds gravitas that no one else can match. The makers are keen that the film opens with his voice. It’s still at the discussion stage.” ‘Ramayana’: ‘Thudarum’ Actress Shobana To Play Ravana’s Mother Kaikasi in Nitesh Tiwari-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mythological Epic? Here’s What We Know.

However, the dual responsibility could raise some challenges. Since Bachchan’s voice is already tied to Jatayu, a character being brought alive through VFX and said to feature digitally recreated eyes of the actor using the same voice for narration might blur lines. The insider explained, “While the clash is a concern, there will be ways to work it out on a creative level. Having him open the film and be the spiritual narrator will have a strong impact.” With such developments, Ramayana is shaping up to be more than just a visual spectacle it could also become an audio-visual experience carried by the unmistakable voice of Amitabh Bachchan.

