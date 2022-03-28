Singer turned actress Lady Gaga celebrates her birthday on March 28. The songstress who has made quite a mark for herself in Hollywood is also an ardent fashionista who literally made headlines for the kind of dresses she picked. Lady Gaga never dresses to impress but just to express and her thoughts are often in sync with what she wears. For someone who personifies bold fashion, Gaga has come a long way since her initial years. From going all eccentric to charming and also chic, her styling has evolved all these years but the only thing that has remained constant all this while is her ability to nail these designs to the hilt.

Being a performer, fashion and styling is an essential part of Lady Gaga's life and she makes the most of it. From taking the streets of New York by storm to turning heads on the red carpet, Lady Gaga and her closet are like a fairytale in itself. Her outfits are regale and her persona is the one that matches them the best. Recently we saw Gaga attending two awards nights in a single day and she picked some of the best designs for both her appearances. Her choices were royal and they certainly found a place in our best-dressed category. To see more of her refined choices from the recent past, let's have a quick look and elaborate on her appearances below.

In Givenchy

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jason Wu

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph Lauren

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After marking her acting debut with A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga was next seen as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci where she played the main antagonist. While the movie received a lukewarm response, Gaga earned some positive reactions for her portrayal. With Oscars night being a few hours away, we can't wait to see if Lady Gaga decides to make an appearance and if yes, which stunning piece will she pick this time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).