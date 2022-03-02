New Delhi, March 2: With much anticipation for the world to return to normalcy, the 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards finally took place in person at Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, California. Dressing up in bright colours to tone down fashion, the red carpet was back in full force, and we can't get our eyes off some of the best celebrity outfits. SAG Awards 2022: Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Others Make Star-Studded Red Carpet Appearance in the Ceremony.

Lady Gaga Dressed in Giorgio Armani Prive

#LadyGaga was a vision in white at the 28th SAG Awards. pic.twitter.com/MUKNjVtW0H — Lady Gaga Times (@ladygaga_times) March 1, 2022

Lady Gaga's fashion sense is full of surprises, and she never disappoints her fans, arriving in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown of white silk satin with gold embroidery bodice.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta\

My favorite Disney Princess is selena gomez pic.twitter.com/yte2wFPkEY — victoria🌸 (@Mytexasgomez) February 28, 2022

Selena Gomez, who was attending her first SAG Awards for her series Only Murders in the Building, looked grand and extravagant in Oscar de la Renta black velvet gown with puffed sleeves. The gown was part of a collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The singer and actress completed her look with a sleek bun with a front middle part and a Serpenti choker.

Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the SAG Awrads #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/zIBIfoGyZK — More Culture Less Pop (@culturelesspop) February 28, 2022

Will Smith looked dashing in a Dolce & Gabbana three-piece evening suit in midnight blue. Will also received an award for his performance in King Richard during the award show.

Kerry Washington Slays Celia Kritharioti’s Yellow Gown

Kerry Washington looks stunning in Celia Kritharioti for the #sagawards ✨ pic.twitter.com/6qz6QrL6ET — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 27, 2022

Spring is symbolised by Kerry Washington, who wore a yellow strapless gown from Celia Kritharioti's Spring/Summer 2022 couture collection.

Ariana DeBose in Maison Valentino

Ariana DeBose en Valentino Haute Couture 2022 SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/zIce6I4Sn2 — Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) February 27, 2022

Another colour inspired by spring DeBose wore a fuchsia silk gown with a lush gathered back from Pierpaolo Piccioli's haute-couture Spring/Summer 2022 "Anatomy of Couture" collection.

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

andrew garfield and his little peace sign at the sag awards <3 pic.twitter.com/vtNvujjZNb — yanet | ANDREW GARFIELD 2X ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE (@00sclassic) February 28, 2022

'The Amazing Spider-Man' film series actor Andrew Garfield, who was dressed in a stripped parallel cut suit from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, was among the best dressed men.

