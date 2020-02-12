Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Sunny Leone Makes Casual Fashion Look So Happening for Swapnil Shinde (View Pics)

Sunny Leone for Swapnil Shine at LFW 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The annual Lakme Fashion Week has begun in the city and designers are expected to set the fashion ball rolling with their different creations. The five-day-long fashion extravaganza will see designers like Manish Malhotra, Punit Balana, Amit Aggarwal display their new offerings and day one of the week saw ace designer Swapnil Shinde display his new work. Bollywood actress, Sunny Leone turned showstopper for the designer and we must say, she did set the ramp of fire with her charm. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Set the Fashion Ball Rolling for the New Season (View Pics).

Unlike his usual collections, Swapnil's new work for Summer/Resort focussed on casual fashion. The showstopper outfit was a simple black Cindrella printed t-shirt with an oversized matching jacket and knee-high boots. She further rounded off her look by simply tying her hair in a sleek ponytail and perfect makeup (though her nose was contoured too much). A decent attempt that looked gorgeous considering Sunny's magic spell. Sunny Leone Slays in a White Gown With a Thigh-High Slit and We Think It Could Be Your Perfect Pick for a Sexy Look This Valentine's Day! (See Pics).

The finale of LFW Summer/Resort 2020 will take place on Sunday, February 16 and designer Amit Aggarwal has been chosen to pull down the curtains. Lakme ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to walk for him or it could even be Ananya Panday. Considering she's the new face of Lakme, there are chances that the newbie will replace her senior as the finale showstopper. Till, then stay tuned to LatestLY as we bring to you all the updates from LFW.