Sunny Leone Slays in a White Gown With a Thigh-High Slit and We Think It Could Be Your Perfect Pick for a Sexy Look This Valentine's Day! (See Pics)

We are always on the lookout for some of the hottest looks when it comes to celebrities and with the valentine's week having been already commenced, we bet you are also finding some fashion inspirations for the same. Recently, we spotted Sunny Leone sporting a gorgeous white gown with a sexy thigh-high slit and we have to say, she looked gorgeous in this beautiful gown. There's nothing Sunny Leone can't pull off and we particularly love how she keeps experimenting with her looks. With this white gown, the actress went for an updo with her hair and it went extremely well with the gown. Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber Share Their Valentine’s Day Plans.

Sunny Leone recently attended the 13th Annual Asia One Business and Social Forum, where she was awarded the Women Empowerment award and 40 under 40 most influential award. It was for this event that Leone was seen dressed in this gorgeous gown. The gown by designer Swapnil Shinde had Leone singing all praises for it. Sharing her pictures on Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Loved this so much! Thank you @officialswapnilshinde for this gorgeous gown! I felt so pretty in this... Styled by @hitendrakapopara assisted by @sameerkatariya92 Jewellery @ayanasilverjewellery big gorgeous diamond rocks for my ears!clutch @oceana_clutches (it’s not real feathers- fake feathers used on this vegan bag)." Sunny Leone's Sexy Turn in This Blue Dress Will Drive Your Blues Away (See Pics).

Check Out Sunny Leone's Stunning White Gown Here:

If you're planning to head out on a fancy date for Valentine's Day this Friday, February 14, we think going for a stunning, thigh-high slit gown like would be perfect. Tell us how you found Sunny Leone's gown in comments below!