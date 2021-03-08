The Dehradun girl, a model and dancer who predominantly works in Telugu film industry is also a former Miss Uttarakhand 2006. She debuted with the Telugu film, Andala Rakshasi. A trained classical dancer in Bharatnatyam, glimpses of which she displayed in the film Bale Bale Magadivoy, she is also a style cynosure. She has carved a fine fashion repertoire, dishing out contemporary and traditional looks with equal chicness. A millennial who also loves being experimental chic with minimal efforts but elevated glam and hair game, Lavanya teamed up with fashion stylist Ashwin Mawle to flaunt a purple toned creation for an event in Delhi. The chikankari georgette lehenga that was embellished was worth a whopping Rs 68,000 from the Hyderabad based designer duo of Chethana and Swathi of Issa Studio. Making a compelling case for the rich royal and elegant hue, Lavanaya delighted.

Here's a closer look at her style. Lavanya Tripathi Comes Up with a Quirky Way to Chop Onions.

Lavanya Tripathi - Purple Passion

A purple embellished chikankari lehenga worth Rs.68,000 by Issa Studio was paired off with jewby Vithaldas Zaveri, sleek hair and subtle makeup. Lavanya Tripathi Is Thinking about Nothing in Recent Instagram Post.

Lavanya Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Lavanya will be seen in the Telugu film A1 Express with Sundeep Kishan.

