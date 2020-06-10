Lavanya Tripathi Comes Up with a Quirky Way to Chop Onions

Lavanya Tripathi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Southern star Lavanya Tripathi has discovered a quirky way to chop onions. The actress took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a boomerang video. In the clip she's seen flipping her hair. She is dressed in a dark blue T-shirt, with sunglasses on. On the image she wrote: "When cutting onions... wear 3D glasses for better view!" Lavanya shot to fame with her debut Telugu film "Andala Rakshasi" in 2012. Lavanya Tripathi Tweets Against Calling Brahmins the Superior Caste, Deletes it Later.

She went onto star in "Doosukeltha". She also worked in the Tamil films "Bramman" and "Bhale Bhale Magadivoy". She was also seen in films like "Srirastu Subhamastu", "Yuddham Sharanam" and "Antariksham 9000 KMPH" among many others. Priyamani as Sundaramma: Narappa Makers Reveal Actress’ First Look In The Asuran Remake On Her Birthday (View Pic)

The actress will next be seen in Telugu film, "A1 Express", co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film "Natpe Thunai", is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.