Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have finally become Mr. and Mrs. The couple tied the knot on November 1 at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy. It was an intimate ceremony, and pictures from their dream wedding, featuring Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Chiranjeevi, are capturing attention. Since her beautiful wedding photos surfaced online, actor Lavanya Tripathi has been trending on X (formerly Twitter). Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Pics Out! Actor Shares Picture-Perfect Moments With His ‘Lav’ From Their Special Day.

But the question remains: Who is Lavanya? Does she have any background in the movie industry? What are her qualifications? Well, we have the answers.

Who Is Lavanya Tripathi?

Lavanya was born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and raised in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. According to Times Of India, her father is a High Court lawyer, while her mother retired as a teacher. She completed her schooling at Marshalls School and later moved to Mumbai to pursue a degree in Economics from Rishi Dayaram National College.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Miss Uttarakhand

Lavanya completed her education before entering the modeling industry. In 2006, she won the prestigious Miss Uttarakhand crown, which served as a steppingstone for her future endeavors. Following this achievement, she continued her studies for a few more years.

Tollywood and Professional Career

In 2012, Lavanya made her entry into the Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, with the movie Andala Rakshasi. She went on to deliver noteworthy performances in films such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Soggade Chinni Nayana, and Srirastu Shubhamastu. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Others Can’t Contain Their Happiness As They Pose With VarunLav (View Pic).

How Lavanya Met Varun

Back in 2017, on the sets of Mister, Lavanya and Varun Tej started dating. In 2018, they also starred together in Antariksham 9000 KMPH. The couple got engaged on June 9 in Hyderabad and decided to get married in 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).