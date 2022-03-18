Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins celebrates her 33rd birthday this year. The British-American actress who's enjoying the popularity of her Netflix backed show is quite a fashionista in real and reel life as well. While her character, Emily, has the most sought after wardrobe on the show, Lily's personal closet in real life is equally chic and fabulous. With her lean and petite frame, Collins has managed to nail the trickiest of silhouettes and we are amazed each time she steps on the red carpet. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Lily Collins, Whose Pink Giambattista Valli Gown Did You Like More?

From packing a floral punch at her movie premieres to going all glamorous in green for the awards night, Lily's red carpet shenanigans continue to woo our hearts. She's one of the popular celebrities who never goes wrong with her choices and is always delightful for your eyes. For someone who's a connoisseur of fashion, Lily and her choices always hit the bull's eye and never fail to strike a chord with fashion admirers all over. There are times when the pretty actress had her own fairy tale moment on the red carpet and her elaborative ballroom gowns were a testament to it. Windfall Trailer: Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Jason Segel’s Netflix Film To Arrive on March 18 (Watch Video).

To elaborate more on her fashion choices, let's delve into her charming wardrobe, one outfit at a time.

In Emanuel Ungaro

Lily Collins (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Maria Lucia Hohan

Lily Collins (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Lily Collins (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexander McQueen

Lily Collins (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Lily Collins (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Dior

Lily Collins (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alberta Ferretti

Lily Collins (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Post the success of Emily in Paris season 1 and 2, Netflix has already greenlighted its season 3 and 4. The shooting for the new season is yet to begin but the show's ardent fans should expect it to release later this year. And while we all wait for it, here's wishing its lead star a fabulous and extremely successful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Lily Collins!

