Italian designer, Giambattista Valli is more like an obsession these days. These gorgeous, elegant and elaborative tulle dresses are on everyone's wishlist and a few lucky ones are able to make those their own. Right from Hollywood biggies like Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner to Bollywood beauties like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora, ladies are swooning over his designs and we have a new addition to his already popular celebrity list. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Margot Robbie, Whose Sheer Black Outfit Did You Like More?

Lily Collins, the lead of Netflix's Emily in Paris recently graced the cover of Glamour UK magazine and she posed in one of his creations. Interestingly, this wasn't the first time when Lily attempted to wear Giambattista Valli. Even in the show, in one of the episodes of the second season, her character, Emily was seen turning heads in a red hot gown from Giambattista Valli x H&M creation. Lily, on the cover of the magazine, paired her outfit with black gladiator heels and looked phenomenal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Lily Collins in Giambattista Valli

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Lily Collins (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Lily's look had our attention, it instantly reminded us of Kareena Kapoor Khan from one of her previous Vogue photoshoots. It was in June 2019 when Bebo starred as the cover girl of Vogue India along with her BFF Natasha Poonawalla, Karan Johar and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena wore a very similar baby pink coloured Giambattista Valli gown for one of her pictures and looked flawless She opted for a pair of matching boots to go with her outfit. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Shilpa Shetty, Whose Ruffled Gown Gets Your Vote?

Now, since we are aware of which beauty wore which design, what are your thoughts on it? Whose pink Giambattista Valli gown did you like more? Was it Lily's or Kareena's? Drop in your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Lily Collins, Whose Pink Giambattista Valli Gown Did You Like More? Kareena Kapoor Khan Lily Collins

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2022 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).