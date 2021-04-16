Madhuri Dixit, the forever Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood leaves no opportunity to woo our hearts. While she disappeared from Bollywood post her marriage, she managed to make a rather grand comeback and is on a signing spree ever since. Besides judging reality TV shows, Madhuri is actively signing movies and also web series these days while strutting in style forever. She was recently clicked flaunting a shimmery red saree on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and boy did she look radiant! Madhuri Dixit In This Pink Lehanga Choli Is A Treat For Sore Eyes (View Pics).

Madhuri's pre-draped shimmery red saree belonged to the house of Ritika Mirchandani. The actress' saree was paired with a matching embellished blouse and a waist belt that elevated its look further. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Madhuri's look was conceptualised by keeping simplicity in mind. She had paired her look with nothing with diamond earrings and bracelet and hair styled in soft curls. Her tall frame fully justified this silhouette and we can't stop cheering for her. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene's Yellow Sharara By Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit is busy making some stunning appearances on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. From sarees to lehenga cholis, she is picking some remarkable designs that you can bookmark for your future reference. And while she continues doing that, let's keep admiring her new clicks, shall we?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2021 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).