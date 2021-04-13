Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene ups her style quotient in a pretty pink lehenga, in her new Instagram post on Tuesday. In the Instagram photo-op, Madhuri is seen posing in a light and dark pink zari lehenga. She completed her look with dark pink lips, drop diamond earrings and a neck piece. She tied her hair into an untidy bun. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Yellow Sharara By Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

"Pretty in pink," she wrote as caption. The actress is set to make her digital debut in the series Finding Anamika. In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. Madhuri Dixit Personifies Beauty in a Lovely Traditional Green Attire! (View Pics).

Madhuri Dixit Shares Her Pretty Look Wearing a Pink Lehenga

Madhuri's Evergreen Smile Matched With Stylish Ensemble

Madhuri Dixit's Candid Photo!

The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.

