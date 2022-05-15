Bollywood's Dhak-Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrates her birthday on May 15. The Aaja Nachle actress who marked her comeback in the industry after a gap of many years continues to enjoy immense popularity while also grabbing meaty roles and even web shows. While Madhuri was always known for her acting abilities and dancing skills, there is another major department in which she continues to excel. While fashion wasn't as prominent during her initial days in the industry, it is now and Dixit has come a long way since her debut. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anamika Khanna for 'The Fame Game' Promotions.

With the ace of her ace stylist, Ami Patel, Madhuri continues to make some jaw-dropping appearances which look divine and glamorous. From ethnic designs like sarees to modern silhouettes like gowns and co-ord sets, there isn't anything that she hasn't tried or nailed. Her appearances are elegance personified and every time we see her on the big or small screen, there are words of admiration and affection that come out. While we personally love to see her deck up in style in different traditional six yards, we also cheer when she pleasantly delights us with her modern choices. To elaborate on this, let's have a look at some of her most chic avatars from the recent past. Madhuri Dixit Nene Soaks in Some Valentine's Day Mood As She Kickstarts the Promotions of 'The Fame Game'.

In Label Anushree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Gaurav Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Rahul Mishra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Anamika Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Safiyaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Astha Narang

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In Isharya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

After marking her OTT debut with Netflix's The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit will be next seen in Maja Maa - a dramedy on Amazon Prime. When the actress was asked to narrate her experience while working on this new project, she said, "Every project that I do, I learn something from it. It was fantastic to work on Maja Maa. It was such a fun and talented cast. Each one brought their own charm, their own talent and enthusiasm. Every day was a fantastic experience for me.”

While the past years have been terrific for the actress, we hope it continues for years to come. Happy Birthday, Madhuri Dixit! Have a great one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2022 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).