Madhuri Dixit's Netflix series, The Fame Game is about to air and the actress is going all out with its promotions. Backed by Karan Johar, the movie revolves around an actress whose seemingly perfect life gets disturbed after she goes missing one day. While the trailer had enough elements to get us intrigued, we are also thrilled with her outfit choices for her promotional wardrobe. From picking a Tarun Tahiliani ethnic set to a pretty saree from the house of Torani, Madhuri's outfits have struck a chord with us and this one's no different. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Styled by ace stylist, Ami Patel, Madhuri's new #ootd was a classic Anamika Khanna design. It was a simple draped skirt in red paired with an embellished crop top and a printed jacket that served as its cape. She further accessorised her look by ditching all the jewellery and picking a pair of dangler earrings instead. She also matched her outfit with a pair of red strappy heels. Blushed cheeks, curled eyelashes, pink lips and subtle eye makeup completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora in Her All Gucci Co-ord Set.

Madhuri Dixit for The Fame Game Promotions

Madhuri Dixit (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are definitely digging Madhuri's new look and the outfit of course, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think it's too loud for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Madhuri Dixit in Anamika Khanna - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is too loud

