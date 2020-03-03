Malaika Arora Is Hot, Haute, Happening and Gloriously Glittery in Green!

Malaika Arora in Alina Anwar for MTV India's Next Top Model (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Let's just declare Malaika Arora as the certified and undeniable fashionista of bling. We believe that doling out styles that are nothing less than glamorous and sophisticated is no biggie for her. Her exceptional styleplay spruced in tandem with her go-to fashion stylist Maneka Ramsinghani is always a delight. A constant vibe in all of Malaika's styles is minimalism. But blending bling, shimmer and metallic with minimalism is an art aced by fee but attempted by many. Malaika Arora has undertaken the ardent task to school us on nailing the metallic vibe to the hilt. This time it's an Alina Anwar one-shoulder glittery green gown. Needless to say, she aced it fabulously with a striking beauty game in tow.

The newest wrinkle in street style alley signifies glitter and shine to be synonymous with glamour. Here's how the blingtastic diva that she is, Malaika had us hooked. Malaika Arora in a Sequined Powersuit Is All About Being Edgy and Extra.

Malaika Arora - Glittering In Green

It was an Alina Anwar couture green glitter gown featuring a peplum finish, front slit, and one shoulder. A black belt lent the gown a sleek vibe. Strappy metallic sandals, textured wavy hair, delicate baubles by Isharya and nude makeup completed her look. Malaika Arora Weaves Silver Magic with her Evyatar Myor Gown.

Malaika Arora in Alina Anwar for MTV India's Next Top Model (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Malaika is seen as a celebrity judge on reality shows, India’s Got Talent and India’s Next Top Model.