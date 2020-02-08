Malaika Arora in a Sequined Powersuit Is All About Being Edgy and Extra (View Pics)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora is a fashion gem and there's no doubt about it. Be it her gym looks or red carpet couture, this Bollywood actress exactly knows the difference between yay and nay style. It was recently when she made many heads turn at Armaan Jain's wedding reception by draping a sexy red saree and well she is here once again with a new look. This time the diva took the edgy route and posted a picture of herself in a pantsuit, and boy, we are again impressed. Looking extra and loud, Arora in an Amit Aggarwal powersuit looked out of this world. Kudos to her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani here. DAMN! Malaika Arora Drapes A Sexy Fashion Forward Six-Yard For Armaan Jain’s Wedding Reception and It’s Literally Wow (View Pics).

Elaborating on her look, Malaika went shirtless and can be seen donning a shimmery suit in the shade dark purple. Her suit consisted of a little baggy blazer and flare pants. Not to miss, the highlight of the apparel was the sequin as it gave her style pick a kick. Another cool part about the powersuit, was the bottom's hemline, which gave us it a retro vibe. Further, silky smooth hair, subtle makeup, metallic brown lips and diamond earrings is how Malaika rounded her look. Also, many style critics might debate here that Malla's this particular couture is 'too much', but we say, what's the harm in being loud. Right? Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Malaika Arora - Who Shone like the Brightest Star in Atelier Zuhra Creation?

Must say, Malaika is surely ageing like a fine wine. One of the main reasons she looks perfect in every garment is her hot body. The babe can literally slip into anything fashionable and look super sexy. Malaika opted for this outfit for India's Best Dancer. So, what's your style take on Arora's flashy powersuit? Did she nail it or it's not upto the mark? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.