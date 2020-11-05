She dazzled us with her on-screen girl-next-door charm in the 2017 film, Phillauri alongside Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma. She is predominantly seen in Telugu and Tamil films having debuted in the 2016 Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. A former Miss Personality South Asia Canada 2013, Mehreen sparks off those quaint girl-next-door vibes even off-screen. She compliments that sublime on-screen charm with an equally alluring style play off-screen. Along with her stylist Anahita, Mehreen has crafted a fine fashion arsenal featuring a versatile series of style chapters like ethnic, contemporary and western. She gives a humble shout-out to homegrown labels and designers as well. Subtle and bold hues, easy silhouettes, clean cuts all are equally justified in her wardrobe. Additionally, she ups the ante by experimenting with nude as well as bold makeup. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of these charming looks from her gram.

Pattas Review: Dhanush's Firecracker Performance Clubbed With Sneha's Strong Supporting Act Make This Film a Pongal Treat!

A shimmery black lehenga by the Hyderabad based label, Origins was paired off with silver oxidized jewellery by Sangeeta Boochra, purple-tinted eyelids, glossy nude lips and a textured hairdo.

Mehreen Pirzada Fashion Moments

A multi-coloured striped Mani Jassal ensemble featuring a cropped top, flared pants and a longline shrug was teamed off with pumps, pink lips and wavy hair.

Mehreen Pirzada Fashion Moments

A pink lehenga by Ekaya Banaras was complimented with a green blouse, delicate jewellery, an updo and minimal makeup.

Mehreen Pirzada Fashion Moments

A Taavare kurta set was paired off with dewy glam and wavy hair.

Mehreen Pirzada Fashion Moments

A red shimmery longline voluminous gown was paired off with jewellery by Kalasha, sleek hair and subtle glam.

Mehreen Pirzada Fashion Moments

A Vvani by Vani Vats blue saree teamed with a shimmery blouse, nude lips, dainty jewellery and sleek hair.

Mehreen Pirzada Fashion Moments

A Geethika Kanumilli floral saree was teamed with a sleeveless blouse, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Mehreen Pirzada Fashion Moments

Keeping things classy and elegant, Mehreen allows her naturalness to radiate through all of these carefully chosen styles. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

