Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, this gorgeous actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films, celebrates her 28th birthday on November 5. It was in her early 20s when she had walked into the world of glitz and glamour, showbiz. But you’d be amazed to know she was a star when she was just 10. Mehreen was crowned as Kasauli Princess at a beauty pageant at the age of 10. Yes, at that tender age she hit the ramp for the first time and then there was no turning back. In 2013, she was crowned as Miss Personality South Asia Canada. Mehreen Pirzada And Bhavya Bishnoi Call Off Their Wedding.

Mehreen Kaur Pirzada was successful in the field of modelling. She slowly started featuring in commercials and print ads as well. And then in 2016 she made her acting debut with a Telugu that had turned out to be a huge hit. On the occasion of this beauty’s birthday, let’s take a look at the five popular films she starred in.

Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha – Mehreen had made her acting debut in Tollywood with a film that was written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. She was paired opposite Nani and their chemistry was lauded by fans.

Phillauri – The Anushka Sharma starrer had marked Mehreen’s debut in Bollywood. The latter portrayed the character of Kanan Gill’s (Suraj Sharma) second wife Anu. The two are seen to be in a relationship for a long time and as they plan to tie the knot, it is learnt that Kanan is a Manglik and he has to marry a tree before tying the knot with his girlfriend. It is then things turn upside down in their lives and it’s a hilarious ride.

NOTA – The Anand Shankar directorial was adapted from novel Vettattam by Shan Karuppusamy, who had also written the film’s screenplay. It featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and Mehreen plays the character Swathi, daughter of Mahendra (Sathyaraj).

F2: Fun and Frustration – Mehreen was seen in the lead along with Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Tamannaah. Mehreen was paired opposite Varun in this comedy drama. The fabulous role will be reprising their roles in F3 that is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2.

Pattas – The gorgeous actress shared screen space with Dhanush and Sneha. She plays the role of Sadhana Sha in this mass entertainer. The actress was lauded for her performance in the film directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar.

These are some of the popular movies in which Mehreen Pirzada starred in. She has a few intriguing projects lined up as well. We wish the beauty a very happy birthday and many more great films in the future.

