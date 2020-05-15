Mia Khalifa Puts Sexy Cleavage on Display in This XXX-Tra Hot Boob-Spilling Racerback Bralette, Check Out Pornhub Queen’s Quarantine Outfit

Mia Khalifa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like most of us, former Pornhub star Mia Khalifa is leading life on do jodi kapde! Yes, the Lebanon-born ex-pornstar flaunted her "quarantine outfit" on Instagram, and she looks smouldering hot in it. Can you guess her everyday wear these days amid lockdown? Anyone? No one? Well, it is Lycra. The webcam model looks bomb AF in her latest OOTD that saw her wear an XXX-tra hot racerback bralette in soft pink colour along with a pair of yoga pants. It will be tough to take your eyes off Mia Khalifa as she puts her sexy cleavage on display in this hot boob-spilling bra! Mia Khalifa in Red-Hot Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See Today.

"Lycra, the quarantine uniform," writes Mia about her outfit. Basic but not boring. The former porn actress who once topped all the charts at Pornhub, Montreal-based pornographic video sharing and pornography website will make your hearts flutter with joy with her nerdy-naïve-yet-so-sexy-vibe appearance. Instead of opting for a regular sports bra, we love how Mia Khalifa goes for a fierce yet feminine bralette pattern in Spanish pink colour. Her yoga pants are also colour-co-ordinated.

View this post on Instagram Lycra, the quarantine uniform. A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on May 14, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

She had earlier shared a photo of hers in an all-black look. She wore a black sports bra with greyish-black yoga pants. But it was her washboard abs that got Instagrammers going gaga at her. Amid the coronavirus crisis, which has forced people to stay indoors, Mia is ensuring to be as productive as possible.

Mia is one of the many, many people who had to cancel or postpone her big wedding plans due to coronavirus pandemic. The 27-year-old who is engaged to Robert Sandberg in a heartfelt note announced about the decision.

She wrote, "If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would' ve-been wedding week this June." Mia posted a pic of hers in a white thigh-high slit dress, which many presumed to be one of her wedding dress options.