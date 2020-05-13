Mia Khalifa Shares Hot Pic Flaunting Her XXX-Tremely Chiselled Abs in a Black Sports Bra! Fans Can't Get Enough of the Pornhub Queen's Toned Body

Mia Khalifa flaunting her chiselled abs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mia Khalifa is just #goals on Instagram. She has completely devoted herself to fitness and has been sweating it out in the gym. The lockdown may have stopped her from visiting the gym, but the Pornhub queen is in no mood to give up. In a series of stories, Mia Khalifa shared her workout routine on Instagram. Khalifa also shared a picture of herself on her feed, where she can be seen flaunting her chiselled abs and trust us one worth grating cheese on. Mia Khalifa in XXX-Tra Hot Red Thong, Kissing Robert Sandberg in Bathtub Flooded With Rose Petals Is Everything You Want to See on the First Day of New Year 2020.

Going for an absolutely no makeup looking, Khalifa went for an all-natural clean look for her face. For the picture, Mia Khalifa wore a black sports bra and camouflage print joggers. Looking absolutely toned, the XXX star completed her look with a bunch of small, gold necklaces. She left her hair loose and let her abs do all the talking. She wrote a hilarious caption for the picture. It read, "I walk around the house bucking at my dogs to remind them I’m swole now and could win a fight against them. Just in case they’re staging a coup."

View Mia Khalifa's Hot Pic:

Every one is abiding by the lockdown and spending their time at home. Khalifa has been spending most of her lockdown time working out and making Tiktok videos. Yes, Mia Khalifa is on TikTok. Some of these videos also include fiance, Robert Sandberg. One of the recently shared funny TikTok video by Mia Khalifa showed her spending some time with 'Essential Employee Husband' Robert Sandberg on his day off and we are in love with these videos. The clips are both hot and funny at the same time!