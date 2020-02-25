Mira Kapoor Is Hot, Hip and Happening in a Bold Tangerine Ensemble!

Mira Kapoor for Bio-Oil Pregathon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She may be a quintessential industry outsider but has stamped her mark as a fashion-conscious millennial who loves making a poignant style statement with her ensembles. While her husband Shahid Kapoor is helmed as a style icon, Mira, too keeps the tirade on with her subtle and now sartorial sensibilities. The millennial mom to two adorable munchkins - Misha and Zain, Mira made a poignant style statement as she flagged off the Pregathon for Bio-Oil. Her quirky separates featuring an orange embellished top and peg pants was fiercely feminine and chic. Known for her laid back and easy style, Mira Rajput loves to dabble it all with an enviable cool demeanour.

As the quintessential outsider whose style mantra is seemingly unperturbed and her fashion choices have only evolved with time. Mira has flitted from one stylist sensibilities to another with aplomb. Styled by Delna Nallaseth, here is a closer look. Shahid Kapoor And Mira Kapoor's Picture Perfect Moment With Their Babies Misha And Zain Is Here To Make Your Day.

Mira Kapoor - Fiercely Feminine and Chic

An embellished crop top by Bobo teamed with peg pants by Diya Rajvvir. Sandals by Dyuti Bansal, pulled back hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Vogue Wedding Book Cover Makes us Wonder How Great They Look Together.

As much as their individual styles have garnered much appreciation from fashion aficionados and critics alike, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also flaunt their love and go matchy-matchy in colour coordinated styles.