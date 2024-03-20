Shahid Kapoor, who is currently basking on the success of his latest release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is taking no time to rest. A few days back, he announced that he was back on sets of Deva, and just days after that, here is the actor with yet another big announcement. On MAarch 20, Shahid Kapoor announced that he will be a part of the epic film Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues: Shahid Kapoor to Play Mythological Hero in Vashu Bhagnani's Project, Film to Release in Five Languages!.

Shahid Kapoor in Vashu Bhagnani's Ashwathhama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor To Star in Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues

On March 19, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared an exciting announcement for his fans as he announced his film Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. As its name suggests, the film will delve into the life of the immortal warrior and Guru Dronacharya's son, Ashwathhama. The film will be made on a pan India scale and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The upcoming epic film will be produced by Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. Ashwathhama will be helmed by Sachin Ravi.

Did You Know That Vicky Kaushal Was Roped In Earlier for Ashwatthama?

If we rewind back some years, rumours surrounding director Aditya Dhar's ambitious project, The Immortal Ashwatthama, had surrounded the internet. After the massive success of their film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar once again joined hands with Vicky Kaushal for this project. The film, which was consistently delayed, never went on floors and was shelved later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

What Exactly Happened With Vicky Kaushal-Aditya Dhar’s Ashwatthama?

Aditya Dhar, who has produced Yami Gautam's latest release, Article 370, recently opened on his ambitious project with Vicky Kaushal. Speaking at the trailer launch event of Article 370, Aditya Dhar said that his vision for the movie was extreme and almost unachievable for Indian cinema. Speaking about his film The Immortal Aswatthama, Aditya Dhar said "I'll be honest, the kind of vision we all had for that, it was too big towork for Indian cinema. The kind of VFX quality we were looking at, nobody has even strived for it here." He concluded by saying, "Until the technology becomes affordable or cinema halls increase, we'll have to wait." Article 370 Box Office Collection Day 21: Yami Gautam Dhar's Political Thriller Earns Rs 100.06 Crore Globally!.

The film maker #AdityaDhar confirms #VickyKaushal's #TheImmortalAshwatthama is shelved. "We have put that on the back burner right now. I’ll be honest, the kind of vision we all had for that, it was too big to work for Indian cinema."@vickykaushal09 @AdityaDharFilms @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/pihzyhokVR — HT City (@htcity) February 11, 2024

Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama was indeed a big project, as reports of Allu Arjun also joining the film had emerged online. But here we are with Sachin Ravi's Ashwatthama starring Shahid Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).