As a star wife, Mira Rajput transformed into Mira Kapoor and has stamped her presence as a fashion-conscious millennial with her poignant style. With her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor helmed as a certified style icon, Mira too maintains a fine temperament of subtle and sartorial sensibilities along with a minimal beauty game in tow. She has experimented with quite a few fashion stylists and her choices have only evolved for the better. A millennial mommy to two kids, Misha and Zain, Mira's fashion arsenal now features moments of elegant ethnics, crisp modern outfits and neo saree moments. A recent style of hers featuring a maxi dress by Punit Balana had us hooked. The hand block printed outfit was consciously accessorized with minimal makeup and dainty baubles.

Voluminous silhouettes, ruffles, opulent ethnic ensembles, crisp separates in addition to those high fashion frame flattering creations all find a silently sassy and poignant place in Mira Kapoor's wardrobe. Here's a closer look at Mira's boho-chic moment. Mira Kapoor in a Rs. 20,000 Saree Dress Is Versatile Cool and Minimalist Chic All at Once!

Mira Kapoor - Boho Chic

A hand block printed maxi dress with coin work yoke and a cape worth Rs.32,500 by Punit Balana was paired off with statement earrings, pulled back hair and subtle glam. Mira Kapoor Is That Sunshine Girl Looking Sustainable Chic in Anita Dongre!

Mira Rajput Kapoor in Punit Balana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As a quintessential industry outsider whose style mantra is seemingly unperturbed, Mira Kapoor delights with her one-of-a-kind vibe.

