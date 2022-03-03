Shahid Kapoor's darling wife, Mira Rajput should be credited for making a place for herself in the industry. Today, she's a much-discussed celebrity and has a YouTube channel of her own. With so many brand endorsements already in her kitty, Mira has managed to position herself as someone who's beyond being just a star wife. The yummy mummy to two gorgeous kids, Mira is also a fashionista on the block who's stunning style statements have floored us time and again. Mira Kapoor Gives You the Cutest Outfit to Flaunt at Your Brunch Dates (View Pic).

Mira recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her sister-in-law, Sanah Kapur's wedding ceremony. The Kapoors are currently in Mahabaleshwar to celebrate the occasion and Mira's traditional looks have grabbed our attention once again. The star wife earlier picked a mint green co-ord set from the house of Anamika Khanna and while that looked radiant, her recent traditional avatar was even more breathtaking.

Mira Rajput Kapoor at Sanah Kapur's Wedding Ceremony

Mira Rajput Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mira picked an ivory coloured saree from the house of Ritika Mirchandani for Sanah's wedding ceremony. The fully embellished saree was paired with a matching blouse and Mira kept the rest of her styling extremely basic. She ditched all the heavy jewellery and picked a pair of statement earrings instead. With blushed cheeks, nude lips, light eye makeup and a simple hairdo, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Mira Kapoor's Blue Off-Shoulder Dress By Saaksha & Kinni.

Mira's delightful avatars have charmed us time and again, and this one was no different. Here's hoping her future ones are equally delightful and lovely.

