Mira Kapoor! Well, for starters, we saw her as what can be best described as a classic tale of a Bollywood heartthrob falling head over heels in love with the girl next door. Secondly, slowly by steadily, as the star wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor also a quintessential industry outsider stamped her presence as a fashion-conscious millennial with her poignant style. While her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor is a certified style icon, Mira too keeps the game going on with her subtle and now sartorial sensibilities along with a demure beauty game in tow. Mira Kapoor's fashion choices have only evolved with time by flitting from one stylist to another. Elegant ethnics, crisp numbers and neo saree moments feature predominantly in her arsenal. A recent style of hers featuring a saree dress by the designer duo of Saaksha and Kinni caught our attention. An abstract printed multi-hued dress with a one-shoulder detailing was balanced out with non-fussy makeup and hair.

As a mom to two adorable munchkins - Misha and Zain, Mira is known for her laid back and easy styles, dabbling it with an enviable and cool demeanour. Doing things the lesser tried way, here's a closer look at Mira Kapoor's chic saree dress. Mira Kapoor Is Hot, Hip and Happening in a Bold Tangerine Ensemble!

Mira Kapoor - Chic Diaries

Mira wore a Saaksha and Kinni creation - an abstract dual print hand micro-pleated sari dress worth Rs.20,000 featuring a fitted bralette and adjustable sleeves. The dress was complimented with a pair of metallic flats, a bracelet, subtle signature makeup and side-parted hair. Mira Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture from Her Pregnancy Days.

Mira Kapoor in Saaksha and Kinni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mira Kapoor never flinches to take those daring strides with her one-of-a-kind style. This style is yet another classy update to her minimalist chic fashion repertoire.

