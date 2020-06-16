Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Mithila Palkar Does a Monochrome Number on Us With This Throwback Photoshoot for Fablook Magazine!

Fashion Nirupama Chaudhary| Jun 16, 2020 02:01 PM IST
Mithila Palkar Does a Monochrome Number on Us With This Throwback Photoshoot for Fablook Magazine!
Mithila Palkar in Chhaya Mehrotra for Fablook Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mithila Palkar, the girl with the sinful curls is always up to something delightful. She comes across as a modest, humble and affable. Slowly but steadily, she has risen from dominating the digital space to making her presence felt on the silver screen. These and many other reasons render her a place amongst the most influential young millennials from recent times. A trained singer in Hindustani classical music and a Kathak dancer, Mithila was a named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of young achievers in 2018. On the fashion front, Mithila has been finding her pace with ample experimentation under the precision of her go-to fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. Together, the duo takes on some cool homegrown labels and a strong beauty game in tow. A throwback photoshoot of Mithila Palkar for the Fablook magazine saw her rake in some monochrome magic with a Chhaya Mehrotra.

The photoshoot was lensed by Trisha Sarang, styled Milli Arora with glam helmed by Sahithya Shetty. Here is a closer look. Mithila Palkar Is Elegance Personified in Six-Yards in This Throwback Ethnic Chic Vibe!

Mithila Palkar - Monochrome Chic

A black & white short dress of pure silk georgette featuring loose zebra textured sleeves embellished with rhinestones by Chhaya Mehrotra was teamed with earrings by Knick Knack Nook. Curl, subtle nude glow completed her look. Mithila Palkar Spins an Elegant Affair in a Sharara Suit, Here’s Why Her Paisley Printed Style Is a Big Wow!

Mithila Palkar in Chhaya Mehrotra for Fablook Magazine
Mithila Palkar in Chhaya Mehrotra for Fablook Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

