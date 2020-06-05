Mithila Palkar Is Elegance Personified in Six-Yards in This Throwback Ethnic Chic Vibe!

Mithila Palkar in Suta Bombay (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mithila Palkar! We love this millennial immensely! As delightful she seems, she is a modest, unassuming girl-next-door to reckon with. All this and much more renders her a place as one of the most influential young millennials from recent times. She transitioned from working in a theatre company to breaking a leg with a web series. Her petite frame is accentuated by wild voluminous curls. She entered the big league in 2018 with Karwaan opposite Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Kriti Kharbanda. The list of virtues extends to Mithila being a trained singer in Hindustani classical music and a Kathak dancer. A self-confessed non-fashionable girl, Mithila has swapped those days of unbothered casual styles for a lucid style play, courtesy her go-to fashion stylist, Shreeja Rajgopal. Homegrown labels and classy luxe international ones, all find a place in her evolving style repertoire. A throwback vibe saw Mithila stun in a handloom weave with signature curls and subtle glam.

With an Instagram following of 2.3 million, Mithila also clinched a spot in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of young achievers in 2018. Here's a closer look at Mithila's saree vibe.

Mithila Palkar - Six Yards of Innocence And Elegance

A cotton silk purple-toned saree by Suta was teamed with a pink blouse. Delicate pearl jewellery by Aadya, signature curls and subtle glam outlining her eyes and pink lips sealed this ethnic chic deal.

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.