Don't we just love us some celebrity-approved styles? Not only for the refreshing way of approach but also for its relevance and the newest vibe of a worthy shout out to local homegrown labels. One such instance has been of Mouni Roy's! She dabbles it all - high and low-end fashion with equal fervour. Her stylist Anuradha Khurana has only grasped this thriving vibe of Mouni's to the fullest to translate it into relatable styles. A recent style of Mouni's featuring a pastel blue mini dress with embellished sleeve endings that was aided by wavy hair, dark eyes and bold red lips had us hooked. Graduating from the television to the silver screen with Gold (2018) and following it up with Made In China (2019), Mouni's on-screen spunk equals an engaging off-screen style arsenal. She has mastered the subtle art of wooing even in the most basic vibe to a glamorous one effortlessly. An apt accompaniment of bold glam and hair game adds on to the charm. Also going experimental as the mood demands with hues, silhouettes, cuts and fabrics, Mouni delights.

An Instagram following of 14.9 million is a testament to her influence. Here's a closer look at her style. Mouni Roy Is Channeling That There-Is-Never-Wrong-Time-for-Polka-Dots Vibe!

Mouni Roy - Sleek AF

A mini dress in pastel blue from Love by Kara was teamed with wavy hair, bold red lips and dark lined eyes. Mouni Roy Is Tantalizing AF All Whilst Slaying the Monochrome Vibe!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmastra: Part One, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer

