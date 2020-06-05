Mouni Roy Is Tantalizing AF All Whilst Slaying the Monochrome Vibe!

Mouni Roy Lockdown Monochrome Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She graduated from a fabulous stint on the small screen to the extent of glamourizing snakes with her role in Naagin to the silver screen. She debuted with Gold and was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao. Off-screen too, Mouni keeps her 12.8 million Instagram followers absolutely hooked to her shenanigans. A distinct versatility is what defines her the best, not just in terms of acting but also with a delightful fashion arsenal. She is currently housebound in Dubai with her sister and family. But trust her to spruce up our mood with her one-of-a-kind vibe. She has taken to drawing, painting, cooking, praying, indulging in revelries with her nephews, all whilst posting post-workout selfies or random but fashionable pictures. The latest one, a monochrome wonder has Mouni looking her usual pretty self in all black separates and giving us that perfect pink pout.

Mouni makes conscious fashion choices by blending affordable labels with international luxe ones and never hankers behind trends. Also, she believes in dabbling all and not sticking to a particular style sensibility raising the stakes with an accompanying beauty game. A certified style chameleon, swiftly and deftly switching styles, here is a closer look at her monochrome moment. Get Mouni Roy Approved Sleek Style Just for Rs. 4,159!

Mouni Roy - Monochrome Chic

A full-sleeved black top teamed with a satin black skirt was complemented with pink lips, messy wavy hair and kohl-rimmed eyes. Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

On the professional front, will be seen in Brahmastra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.