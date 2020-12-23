Mouni Roy is one of the fittest actresses we know and she never shies away from flaunting her curves. She often takes it to Instagram to share stunning pictures of hers. The Gold actress is currently vacationing at some beautiful location and has been posting pictures from her getaway. Her latest photo in a black bikini is setting the internet on fire as her fans cannot help but praise her for looking this hot in the bikini. Can't Feel The Summer Heat? Check Out Mouni Roy's Recent Pics.

Mouni is seen wearing a black coloured bikini as she is surrounded by lush green trees. She paired the bikini with a knitted top that added a little more drama to her holiday look. If you scroll further, you will also see Mouni sporting a beautiful dress. Wearing a dark green coloured summer dress, the actress posed with intense looks for the camera. She without a doubt looked stunning in these pictures which she captioned as 'my sweet life'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Fans flooded Mouni's comment section with praises for her. Amongst the many fans was actress Sonal Chauhan who dropped the comment saying, "This is illegal." Smriti Khanna, Piyush Bhagat, Shirin Sewani also dropped comments on Mouni's photos. The picture garnered more than 7 million views in a few hours of its upload. Hina Khan or Mouni Roy, Who Looks Hotter Flaunting Sexy Bare Back Wrapped in a Blanket at a Picturesque Location?

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will star Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in key roles. The film is the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year after many delays this year. The actress was last seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

