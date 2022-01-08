Beauty is never defined by age and occupation! To prove that right, Mrs World International is organised every year to provide an equal platform to all the married women who want to showcase their beauty and talent to the world. It's the first beauty pageant for married women that was started in 1984 to create a new genre, a new recognition for all the beauty queens in the world. Mrs World features directors in 80 countries and thus, serves to the biggest marital pageant in the world. Having completed 38 years this year, Mrs World 2022 is all set to drop curtains on January 15, Saturday.

Mrs World is an idea to all those women who dared to break the shackles of orthodox marriage standards and continued to stand tall for their dreams. The competition motivates women from different walks of life to embrace their beauty and come out strongly with their values and ethnicity. Largely, the event focuses on erasing the misconception of beauty that is meant to be exhibited by young, unmarried women only. It rather encourages married women to come forward and inspire million others to never stop dreaming because at the end, dreams come true!

To follow the drill, Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur is all set to participate in the Mrs World 2022 as she showed many Indian women that it's never too late to pursue your aspirations. As she is all geared up to represent India at the mighty platform, we must be ready to support her with all we can and for that, we've got you every detail about the international beauty pageant. Know everything about Mrs World 2022, it's date, time in IST, venue and live streaming details below! Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur Leaves Her Country To Compete for Mrs World 2022 Pageant (Watch Video).

Mrs World 2022 Date and Time in IST

After the cancellation of the 2021 edition of the marital beauty pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was rescheduled for the following year. Therefore, Mrs World 2022 will take place on January 15, Saturday where married women from different countries will compete to be the successor of the current Mrs World Kate Schneider. Though the event is scheduled on January 15 in EST, Mrs World 2022 will stream in India at 6:30 a.m. IST on January 16, Sunday.

Mrs World 2022 Venue

Having its roots in Mrs America, Mrs World is mostly held in the USA. This year as well, Mrs World 2022 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Mrs World 2022 Representative From India

Navdeep Kaur from Odisha's Kansbahal in the Sundargarh district will be representing India at Mrs World 2022. She is working in the field of education and training students for more than five years. Navdeep was crowned as Mrs India World 2021 last year and since then, she's been aspiring to win the international beauty pageant title as well.

Streaming Details of Mrs World 2022

If you're excited to be a part of Mrs World 2022 Grand Finale, then what's more interesting than watching it live while being seated at our homes! Watch Mrs World Live by clicking here or you can also visit www.mrsworld.com to purchase the virtual ticket now!

