The true beauty in a woman is not reflected by her age, but rather by her soul. To celebrate womanhood by giving equal opportunity and a platform to married women to showcase their talent and beauty to the world, Mrs. World International is organized every year. It offers a chance to aspiring ladies to take the plunge and get a global identity. Every year, the platform expands, allowing women worldwide to exhibit their talent, abilities, culture, and ideas. This year Mrs. World 2022 will be held on 15th January, Sunday. Stunning 58 married beauty divas from around the globe will battle against each other to take the prestigious crown. When is Mrs World 2022? Date, Time in IST, Venue, Streaming Details and Representative From India at The International Beauty Pageant.

According to the guidelines by the Mrs. World organization, to enter, contestants must be married at the date of entry, be at least 18 years old, and be a resident of the country for which they compete. The 2021 pageant was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year Mrs. Navdeep Kaur from Sundargarh district of Odisha will be representing India in the upcoming Mrs. World Pageant. She was crowned Mrs. India World 2021.

When is the Mrs. World 2022 Competition?

The new Mrs. World for the year 2022 will be crowned on January 15th, Saturday.

Where Is Mrs. World 2022 Held?

The four-hour beauty competition will be conducted at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

At What Time Will The Mrs. World 2022 Competition Start?

The beauty event will begin at 5 PM Pacific Time i.e 6:30 AM in Indian Standard Timing.

How And Where Can You Watch The Final of Mrs. World 2022?

You can watch the LIVE broadcast of Mrs. World 2022, which is being organised by sister competition Mrs. America. Here's the link for the same.

Details About Mrs. World 2022, You Need To Know:

You can refer to Mrs. World's website to know more about the competition. Also, a minimum of 1.5Mb download internet speed is required to watch the live stream at HD quality.

Mrs. World has its history in one of the oldest and well-known beauty pageant competitions: "Mrs. America". Since its establishment in 1984, the Mrs. World beauty pageant has seen many gorgeous, talented, and brilliant women compete for the crown.

