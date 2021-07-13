Mrunal Thakur is currently busy promoting her next release, Toofan and the girl is certainly getting all the good marks in the fashion department. Thakur has teamed up with ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri for her new styling assignments and together, they are doing a fab job in putting up some brilliant looks for the actress. While the outfits are all simple, nothing too chic, they are casual and apt for commoners who like to ape celebrity fashion. Yo or Hell No? Mrunal Thakur's Black Midi Dress By Prabal Gurung.

Mrunal's recent pick was a simple pink and black pleated midi dress from the house of Alice and Olivia. It was a very simple design that was styled accordingly. The Super 30 actress paired her look with black heels, highlighted cheeks, soft pink lips and hair tied in a double bun. Mrunal certainly exuded 'when in doubt, wear pink' vibes through her new outing and we are all hearts for it. Mrunal Thakur: Feel Blessed to Work With Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra at Initial Stage of Career.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mrunal is among the few successful TV actors who took that big leap of faith and entered Bollywood with a bang. She was a part of Zee TV's famous serial, Kumkum Bhagya before she marked her international debut with Love Sonia and later shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. Mrunal will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor.

