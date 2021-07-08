Mark our words when we say, Mrunal Thakur is the next big thing in Bollywood. She's already busy signing some amazing movies and her outings so far, have all been very impressive. She'll be next seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey with Shahid Kapoor and she also has Farhan Akhtar's Toofan ready for release. Amidst such a busy schedule, Thakur recently made some stunning appearances, one among which grabbed our eyeballs the most. With her non-fussy attire, she was able to emphasise the power of simplicity and we are all hearts for it. Yo or Hell No? Tamannaah in Black Shimmery Gown by Zara Umrigar.

Mrunal had her own version of a pretty black dress when she opted for a simple Prabal Gurung outfit for her new outing. It was a rather simple design with a cut-out detailing around its waist. Mrunal paired her look with silver heels and kept her styling extremely simple. With bronzed cheeks, winged eyeliner, nude lids and lips, she was able to exude elegance. Her hairdo was equally subtle with nothing but soft curls to go with. For those who love black and simple attires, this one's the perfect pick for y'all. Yo or Hell No? Hansika Motwani in a Colourful Sharara Set by Sukriti & Aakriti.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly impressed with her choice, what are your thoughts about the same? Are you as smitten as we are? Or do you think she could have done something better? Tweet us your answers at @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Mrunal Thakur in Prabal Gurung - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is boring

