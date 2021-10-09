The auspicious festival of Navratri has begun and people all over India are busy celebrating it enthusiastically. For those unversed, this nine-day long festival has nine different colours assigned to it. After wearing yellow on day one, green on day two and grey on day three, the day of Navratri is dedicated to wearing orange. Now, orange as a colour is very easy to find in everyone's closet. It's essentially bright and warm and is bound to brighten up your mood instantly. You are expected to dress up in traditional orange colour attires and trust us, they look super charming. Navratri 2021 Day 3 Colour Grey: Kajal Aggarwal, Ankita Lokhande and Others Can Teach You How to Deck Up in Style (View Pics).

Orange is quite an energetic colour and signifies excitement, enthusiasm and warmth. A traditional six yards looks extremely elegant and even Anarkalis when styled right, look marvellous enough. Belonging to a family of warm colours, orange is just what you want to wear on special occasions as it readily goes with any. For someone who has a penchant for this colour, should grab this opportunity to wear their perfect piece on this day. And others can always take some style cues from our Bollywood and TV divas on how to style it the right way. Have a look below. Navratri 2021: Nia Sharma Looks Festive-Ready in Pink Mirror-Work Ghagra Choli With Oxidised Silver Jewellery and Full Glam Make-Up! (View Pics).

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi keeping it extremely stylish in her embellished crop top paired with a matching floor-length skirt.

Surbhi Chandna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul keeps it simple in her orange Anarkali with heavy thread embroidery.

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde

Ruffled sarees are in vogue and take cues from Pooja Hegde on how to style it the right way.

Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If Bebo approves of it, you better own it!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Mrs Dahiya looks charming in her dark orange Anarkali with a contrasting dupatta.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari

We love her closet and there are no two ways about it!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal's bright orange coloured Anarkali is the perfect outfit to wear for this festive season.

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga on the demon Mahishasura. Throughout this nine-day festival, nine incarnations of Goddess are worshipped and celebrated by their worshippers all over. The festive season brings in too many beautiful memories and we hope you are celebrating it with your loved ones. Happy Navratri to one and all.

