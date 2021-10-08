The auspicious festival of Navratri has begun and it's time you start grooving on Garba songs. The occasion is celebrated to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon, Mahishasura. Throughout this nine-day long festival, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are celebrated by her worshippers all over. Each day of the festival has a certain colour assigned to it and day three is for wearing grey. After wearing yellow and green on day one and two of the festival respectively, day three has the colour grey attached to it. Navratri 2021 Day 2 Colour Green: Let Rubina Dilaik, Anushka Sharma and Others Show You Some Ever'green' Looks (View Pics).

Grey as a colour stands for being conservative, elegant and even cool. Though a tricky colour to carry, there's a section of the population that adores this dark shade. It's not easy to find grey in everyone's wardrobe but those who love it, like to style it elegantly. Traditional outfits and sarees in grey look stunning if styled right and for those who need some styling tips, we have a few suggestions. Let our Bollywood and TV beauties help you pick the right grey outfit this festive season. Have a look at their pictures below and take some essential styling cues from them. Navratri 2021 Celeb Style Guide: Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan & Other Bollywood Actresses’ Looks Are Perfect for Sharad Navaratri Celebrations.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande keeping it simple and subtle and in her plain grey saree.

Ankita Lokhande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami picks just the right colour to go with grey!

Drashti Dhami (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal in her simple six yards is pure perfection!

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana in her powder grey saree is traditional beauty at its best.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri in her Manish Malhotra six yards is what dreams are made of!

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

You know the colour grey is in vogue when Mrs Jonas picks it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha and her gharara is the perfect outfit you need for this festive season.

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Navratri 1s a festival is celebrated across India with it being prominent in regions like West Bengal and Gujarat. We hope our readers are celebrating the occasion with much enthusiasm while also taking all the safety precautions. Here's extending some warm Navratri wishes to every one of y'all.

