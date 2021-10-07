Actress Nia Sharma is on a spree of posting photos and videos from her upcoming single, “Garbe Ki Raat” opposite singer Rahul Vaidya. And it’s helping her fans get a closer look at Nia’s Navratri appropriate outfit and style. In her latest Instagram post, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai actress, shared an array of photos looking fiery hot in pink ghagra choli. Nia is wearing a hot pink low waist ghagra with a mirror-work choli. She has gone for full glam makeup with smoky eyes and nude lips. As for the jewellery, Nia is wearing a tonne of oxidised silver jewellery – everything from mangtika to neckpiece to earrings to bangles and bracelets. Nia and Rahul Vaidya’s song “Garbe Ki Raat” will release on October 8. Nia Sharma Is a Glam Doll in Printed-Glittery Outfit Paired With Junk Jewellery! (View Pics).

Happy and Very Stylish Navratri!

Check Out Teaser of "Garbe Ki Raat"

