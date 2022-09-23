Happy Navratri! The nine-day festival began on September 26, 2022. The festivities to pay homage to Maa Durga have also started in the country. The auspicious festival has its unique way as each day is celebrated with the worship of different forms of Goddess Durga with distinct colours holding significance during the nine days of Navratri. Sharad Navratri falls in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. Shardiya or Sharad Navratri 2022 will be celebrated in western India till October 5, Wednesday. Meanwhile, West Bengal will observe one of its biggest festivals, Durga Puja, from October 1, 2022, to October 5, 2022. As the beginning of Durga Puja coincides with the Day 6 celebrations of Navratri, devotees must conduct the festivities by keeping in view the exclusive colour of the day. The traditional colour for the sixth day of Navratri is grey. So, ensure that you indulge in Shashthi Katyayani Puja by wearing grey outfits. For that, we’ve got you covered with stylish ethnic wear that can be the perfect inspiration for your festive celebrations. Get outfit cues from these Bollywood actresses who owned their traditional look like anything. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra, get Navratri 2022 outfit ideas from these beautiful ladies in grey attires for Day 6.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Embellished Lehenga

This intricately embroidered lehenga styled with a multi-layered necklace can give whole festive vibes for Navratri 2022. Just look at the way she’s making a solid case in the glittery ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Grey Lehenga

2. Priyanka Chopra in Semi-Sheer Saree

This beautiful saree can be your perfect pick if you’re looking for something regal and not very traditional. The subtle dove hue of Priyanka’s lace saree is very appealing and perf!

Priyanka Chopra in Embroidered Saree

3. Kajal Aggarwal in Pastel Saree

This gorgeous saree with abstract prints and sequin borders is styled aptly with the metallic silver blouse. Kajal’s printed saree can be a must-have for your ethnic wardrobe.

Kajal Aggarwal in Printed Saree

4. Shraddha Kapoor in Sharara Set

Shraddha added an unusual tint to her lovely sharara and short Kurti set by styling her dupatta like a cropped jacket! She definitely gave some major ethnic goals in her desi avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor in Grey Sharara Set

5. Aditi Rao Hydari in Printed Tunic and Sharara

If you want to go minimalistic on Sharad Navratri, get something as simple yet attractive as Aditi Rao Hydari. The traditional attire adorned with bird prints can be styled with oxidised jewellery and soft makeup.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Beautiful Ensemble

Choose your fit for the day before it gets too late! Give yourself some out-of-the-box fashion by opting for classic traditional wear. Celebrate the Navratri festival by looking your best and styling in exuberant outfits to get a complete OOTD!

