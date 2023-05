Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda tried her hands at driving a tractor at a village in Gujarat.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the young entrepreneur shared a reel video. The video shows Navya in the driver's seat of a tractor. She also met the local women with her team. The local people welcomed them by putting 'tika' on their forehead and gifted them flowers.

Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media.

Navya was also seen communicating with the local women at a meeting organised by her team. Navya's video garnered many comments.

Navya's rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Nadiyan Ke Par!".

Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "how lovely darling!".

Sonali Bendre wrote, "Looove!".

Gajraj Rao posted a surprised emoji on it.

A fan wrote, "The way you are trying to support others with this much simplicity is awesome."

Navya also hosted a podcast show 'What the Hell Navya' where her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan talked about various issues concerning women. (ANI)

