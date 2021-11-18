South superstar, Nayanthara, turns a year older today. The Bigil actress who's always praised for being the phenomenal performer that she is has a rather peculiar personal wardrobe. With her strict no promotion policy, the actress rarely makes any public appearance. But whenever she does, she ensures that she keeps it classy and elegant. While one can always marvel at her natural beauty, there are times when she dazzles in a simple traditional saree and leaves everyone awestruck. Netrikann Movie Review: Once Again, Nayanthara Saves a Predictable Thriller With Her Commanding Performance (LatestLY Exclusive).

Nayanthara's personal style is very simple. With no fussy attires or elaborate costumes, she prefers simplicity over everything else. Even if her attires aren't glamorous enough, she exudes enough glamour and confidence in all of her appearances. A lady of substance, her dignity speaks for itself. She has her values and she sticks by them, no matter what. Over the years, Nayanthara has cemented her place in the industry and one can only keep marvelling at her. On her birthday today, we seize this opportunity to reminisce some of her best sartorial moments. Let's have a look. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Vignesh Shivan Releases ‘Thangamey’ Nayanthara’s Look As Kanmani From The Upcoming Film! (View Pic).

Just Like the Filmfare Lady!

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Seems to Be Her Favourite Colour

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

No One Nails a Saree as Well as Nayanthara

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yet Another Graceful Appearance

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in Doubt, Wear Black

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black is an Integral Part of Her Wardrobe

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ethnic Fashion Done Right

Nayanthara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her personal life, Nayanthara is rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's next with Atlee. The actress will apparently play an investigative officer and we cannot keep calm. While these are simply some rumours, we can't wait to hear the official announcement. Hopefully, it will come very soon. But until then, here's wishing her a very fabulous year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).