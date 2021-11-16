Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is the upcoming film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and also the filmmaker’s ladylove Nayanthara in the lead. Vignesh released the look of the Lady Superstar from the film, whom he fondly calls Thangamey. Nayanthara would be seen playing the character Kanmani in the film. In the poster she can be seen dressed in a simple saree and is all smiles.

Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)