Neha Dhupia! She is feisty, fiercely feminine chic and fabulous! A woman to reckon with, her strong sense of self, wit and charm endear endlessly! While her on-screen spunk has matured from days of sultriness to thought-provoking roles, Neha has channelled a conscious off-screen affability. On the fashion front, Neha is a sartorial stunner! As a poster girl for the contemporary woman who may not want to flaunt that bikini body but loves to have fun with unconventional fashion, Neha has developed an engaging fashion arsenal. Her partners in this passionate journey are the Gumani stylists - Gurleen and Sukhmani. Together, the trio has given anti-fits and uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy and breezy silhouettes, athleisure all a sassy tap resulting in an inspiring wardrobe. On her part, Neha has carefully mastered the knack of looking nothing less than chic every time she steps out. Her refined style sensibilities are a rarity in the fashion confused B-town. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of these unconventional style moments.

Neha Dhupia, mother to the almost two-year-old Meher comes across as fuss-free, all whilst retaining an individualistic style statement, from being a self-confessed tomboy to one of the sartorial stunners of B-town, Neha Dhupia has traversed a long way. Here's a closer look at how Neha makes understated silhouettes, cuts, fabrics work in her favour. Neha Dhupia Personifies Glitter, Glam and Gorgeousness As the Modern Day Bride in These Inside Pictures for Femina Brides Magazine!

Wearing a Masaba Gupta creation, Neha accessorized her monotone vibe with chunky jewellery from Rare Heritage. Deepest kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pink lips and a slick pseudo wet low back hairdo allowed ample attention to her red ensemble and jewels.

Neha Dhupia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For an event in Delhi, Neha took to an electric blue Payal Khandwala asymmetrical dress with black pumps, oxidized chunky jewellery by Ritika Sachdeva. A textured high ponytail and subtle makeup completed her look.

Neha Dhupia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neha wore an ethnic ensemble by Poja Shroff with a melange of pearl jewellery by Amrapali, Anmol and Rare Heritage. Pulled back hair and nude glam completed her look.

Neha Dhupia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Gaby Charbachy off-shoulder voluminous black gown was teamed up with dainty jewellery by Ayana, Anmol, sleek centre-parted hair and smokey eyes.

Neha Dhupia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A silver-grey drape dress from Kiran Uttam Ghosh's collection of Love Letters was teamed up with jewellery by Amrapali, strappy heels, a low bun and subtle nude glam.

Neha Dhupia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A silver steel wire saree by Rimzim Dadu was teamed with a silver-grey cuff, a clutch, black pumps, pulled back hair and bold mauve lips.

Neha Dhupia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Flipkart Video Backbenchers, Neha took to teaming up separates from Zara with pointy toes from Aldo, jewellery by Misho, subtle makeup and open hair. Neha Dhupia Does Denim On Denim Just Right For MTV Roadies!

Neha Dhupia Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Having fun with fashion all while being uber-comfortable is a knack that Neha has grasped and inspires us to do as well! Here's wishing Neha a fabulous birthday and a continued unconventional but cool fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).