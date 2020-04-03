Neha Sharma Glamorises Khadi, Here’s How She Looks Hot, Haute and a Helluva Happening!

Neha Sharma in A Humming Way (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier this year, Neha Sharma regaled us with her role as Kamla Devi in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. As delightful as her on-screen presence is, off-screen too, Neha keeps the tirade going on with her spunk. A trained dancer in Kathak, Neha Sharma is also trained in other dance forms of street hip-hop, Latin dancing salsa, merengue, jive and jazz. A sartorial stunner, Neha has a distinct style vibe that's a heady blend of classic and contemporary interspersed with a subtle beauty and hair game. When she isn't setting our social media feeds on fire with her workout videos, she spins a splendid and compelling style arsenal. Neha Sharma took to an off-white khadi pantsuit with distinct neo-ethnic sensibilities from the homegrown label, A Humming Way. Allowing the ensemble to do the talking, Neha opted for subtle glam and wavy hair as accompaniments.

As a graduate from the National Institute Of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Neha has us marvelling at her toned body, a killer smile, luscious locks and innocent looks. Neha channelled a chic vibe with her fashion stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi. The power suit or pantsuit has assumed varied forms over the years now. A contemporary neo-ethnic spin with natural fabrics like khadi is the essence of sustainable fashion. Doing her bit and making us fall head over heels in love with her style, here's how Neha aced the vibe. Neha Sharma, the Sunshine Girl Is All Smiles in a Frayed Ruffled Kangana Trehan Mini Dress!

Neha Sharma - Pantsuit Chic

A bralette, high waist pants and a long line jacket with contrasting earthy-toned embroidered detailing and large buttons from A Humming Way were teamed with wavy hair, subtle makeup of nude pink lips, delicately lined eyes and mildly blushed cheeks. Delicate baubles from Ayana Silver Jewellery completed her look. Neha Sharma Oozes Sexiness in Red Hot Bikini on the Latest Cover of Maxim Magazine.

On the professional front, Neha will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane.