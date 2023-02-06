Bollywood's Saki Saki girl, Nora Fatehi, celebrates her birthday on February 6. Nora should credit that one song that changed and shaped her entire career in Bollywood. Post the song's success, Nora became the new IT girl of B-town and ended up signing multiple dancing numbers along with acting appearances and her stints as judges on several reality TV shows. Simultaneously the girl also worked on her sartorial wardrobe to put her best fashion foot forward. Nora Fatehi's Saree Looks That Are Stunning Pro Max!

One look at Nora's Instagram account and you will see a shift in how she dressed in the past and present. While she preferred playing it safe earlier, today she's more confident with herself and doesn't mind pulling off some bold attires, one at a time. From thigh-high slits to deep, plunging necklines, she doesn't mind experimenting with her outings and never restricts herself from attempting anything that's so wild. She's a delight for sore eyes and the more you want to say about her, the less it would justify. Fashion Faceoff: Nora Fatehi or Pooja Hegde, Whose Nailed This Blingy Outfit?

On Nora Fatehi's birthday today, we take up the opportunity to reminisce some of her best looks from the recent past. So, here we go...

In Deme

In Naeem Khan

In Mark Bumgarner

In Ritika Mirchandani

In Tarun Tahiliani

In Roberto Cavalli

In Gauri & Nainika

Happy Birthday, Nora Fatehi!

